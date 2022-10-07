Andover: Three arrested after man raped in alleyway
Three men have been arrested after a man was raped in an alleyway.
The 20-year-old man was walking up the alleyway next to Domino's Pizza on Bridge Street in Andover, Hampshire, between 23:00 and 23:59 BST on Tuesday.
He was approached by men unknown to him who then assaulted him.
Two men aged 32 and 39 from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, and a 22-year-old man from Batley, West Yorkshire have been arrested on suspicion of rape of a man over 16 and remain in custody.
Hampshire Constabulary said the man who was attacked was being supported by specialist officers.
