Winchester: Two women arrested following man's sudden death
- Published
Two women have been arrested following the sudden death of a man.
Hampshire Constabulary was called by South Central Ambulance Service to an address in Brassey Road, Winchester, on 16 September at 08:20 BST.
The body of a 63-year-old man was found inside the property.
The women, aged 54 and 18 and from Winchester, were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. They were questioned and later released from custody while enquiries continue.
Police said investigations into the exact circumstances of the death were ongoing.
A witness appeal has been put out for two members of the public who met the man in the street a few days before.
Police said he fell over near to his address in Brassey Road on 12 September, and two people helped him and his wife home.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers are keen to speak to these members of the public as witnesses as we believe they may have information that will assist our investigation."
