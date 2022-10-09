New Milton woman making laundry kits from conkers
A woman making laundry liquid from conkers says it is a free and climate-friendly way to wash clothes.
Lucie Mann, from New Milton in Hampshire, collects enough conkers to do her family's washing for a year.
She said: "Is it mad? Yes quite possibly, but if we want to care for the environment and save ourselves some money, this is the answer."
She has also set up a sideline selling kits to people who do not have the time to prepare the conkers themselves.
Ms Mann was interested in money-saving tips when she found out about the process, which is outlined in various places online.
She had experienced a series of setbacks, including loss of a business, the Covid pandemic, and having a stroke.
"We had no money, we'd lost everything, and we needed to cut our spending to an absolute minimum," she explained.
"But I didn't want to lose my eco-credentials and my ethics so I saw this, gave it a go, loved it, and kept going from then on."
How to wash your clothes with conkers
- Collect the conkers and wash off the mud
- Chop them with a sharp knife (For whites peel off the skin too)
- Dry them in an oven or dehydrator
- Put 40g into a jar of 500ml boiling water
- Stir and sieve into a bottle
Source: The Watercress Queen
The saponin in the horse chestnuts is a cleanser, is good for sensitive skin, and leaves clothes with a faint woody smell.
"It's like a natural soap," she told the BBC. "When you add liquid it froths up and you can see the bubbles."
She added: "In October the whole family, we concentrate on the conkers, and then it's all we do; collecting, shredding, drying, and then making sure we've got enough to take us through the year."
While Ms Mann outlines how to turn conkers into washing liquid on her website, she said many people do not have the time, stamina, or enough conkers to make enough of it for themselves.
She said: "I want other people to do this. If someone can go and save themselves money to help them through what's coming, then please do.
"I really want people to do this for themselves, and if they can't, then we'll help them."
