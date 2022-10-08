Hampshire sees 'highest' increase in hate crimes across South
Hampshire has seen the highest increase in hate crimes across the south of England, Home Office figures show.
The number of hate crimes recorded across the county rose by 64% in the year to March 2022.
The majority were racist hate crimes but the largest percent rise was seen in disability hate crimes, which went up by 104%.
Hampshire Constabulary said the figures could be the result of the work done to encourage people to report such cases.
But hate crime is still under reported, the force added.
The figures come as across England and Wales there were 155,841 hate crimes recorded during the year ending March 2022, up 26% from the year before.
Over the same period of time, the total number of hate crimes recorded across Hampshire went from 3,528 to 5,796.
Racist hate crimes remain the most common in the county, rising from 2,246 to 3,454 cases to March 2022.
They are followed by sexual orientation hate crimes which went up by 65%, with cases going from 645 to 1,064.
Meanwhile, the number of disability hate crimes rose from 515 to 1,052, recording a 104% increase in one year alone.
Donna Jones, police and crime commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, said: "I think we are one of the better forces at recognising it, hence our figures.
"By opening more third party reporting centres, by me as police commissioner going out and meeting with individuals, communities, from all different organisations… we're reaching out, we're making sure that we're representing all two million people that live across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight."
Paul Bartolomeo, assistant chief constable at Hampshire Constabulary, said any crime perpetuated "through ignorance, prejudice or hate" was unacceptable.
"We know hate crime is still under reported and so we urge anyone who has been a victim to report it," he said.
But he added that the latest figures could be viewed as "a positive consequence of an increase in trust in our communities who report incidents".
Jabeer Butt, of the anti-racism charity the Race Equality Foundation, said the rise in all kinds of hate crime spoke volumes "about attitudes towards minoritised people in England and Wales".
The Home Office said the overall rise could be due to better recording by police and fewer cases being recorded under Covid restrictions in 2020-21.
