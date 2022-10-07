Hampshire: TV's Chris Packham joins investment zone protest
Conservationist Chris Packham has joined wildlife groups to protest in the environment secretary's constituency, claiming the government is eroding laws which protect nature.
The demonstration was held at Bassett's Mead country park, in Hook, Hampshire where Ranil Jayawardena is MP.
The protest was against the recently launched plans for investment zones.
The government said a strong environment and strong economy go hand-in-hand.
Friday's meeting was jointly organised by the RSPB, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust (HIWWT) and the Woodland Trust.
A spokesman said HIWWT was also concerned about plans to "amend or scrap environmental laws including Habitat Regulations".
'Touched a nerve'
Mr Packham, who hosts the BBC Autumnwatch and Springwatch series, said: "Millions of wildlife lovers up and down the country are outraged, scared and worried about this apparent attack on nature.
"This has really touched a nerve with people. We should all follow their lead and stand up for our local nature."
During the event, protesters produced two pieces of artwork to be presented to Mr Jayawardena, the MP for North East Hampshire.
One showed a depiction of nature with laws to protect it, and the other without.
Debbie Tann, chief executive of the HIWWT, said: "What we are seeing today is an unprecedented wave of public concern for nature with people speaking up like never before.
"The government's 'growth, growth, growth' agenda has painted environmental rules as 'burdens' and key nature protection laws are due to be 'consigned to history' by the end of next year."
'Simply not right'
In a statement the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: "Claims we intend to go back on our commitment to the environment are simply not right.
"We are committed to halting the decline of nature by 2030 and will not undermine our obligations to the environment in pursuit of growth.
"A strong environment and a strong economy go hand-in-hand.
"Bureaucratic processes in the planning system do not necessarily protect the environment so, by making sure we have the right regulations for our nation, we can make this happen."
