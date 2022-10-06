Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em writer Raymond Allen dies, aged 82
- Published
The writer behind the hit 1970s BBC sitcom Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em has died aged 82, his family has said.
Raymond Allen, who lived on the Isle of Wight, created the hapless character of Frank Spencer, immortalised by actor Michael Crawford.
The sitcom ran from 1973, attracting audiences of up to 20 million.
Michael Crawford paid tribute to Mr Allen as a "one-off". His family said he had given "joy and laughter to many millions of people".
Mr Allen wrote a total of 22 episodes of Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em featuring the well-meaning and utterly accident-prone Frank Spencer who became one of the best-known characters of British TV comedy.
It was renowned for its heart-stopping stunts - all performed by Crawford himself.
Cinema cleaner
Speaking on a BBC documentary in 2016, Mr Allen recalled finding out his script had been commissioned while working as a cinema cleaner in Ryde.
"I'd been writing for 16 years, all I got was rejection slips," he said.
"I was mopping the ladies loos and remembered I had a letter from the BBC in my pocket. It said, 'We'd like you to come to London to work for us'. I was so excited.
"I rushed and told the other cleaners. They looked at me and one said said, 'I cant understand that - you'd think they'd have their own cleaners'."
He described Frank Spencer as "a sort of loser - he was totally incompetent, very childlike".
During his career Mr Allen also wrote scripts for other comedy stars, including Frankie Howerd and Dave Allen.
Mr Allen's family said he died peacefully on Sunday following a short illness.
"His life's work gave joy and laughter to many millions of people not just in this country but all around the world," a statement said.
"Raymond has left us all with wonderful memories filled with fun, laughter and love."
Michael Crawford posted a tribute on Twitter, describing his writing as "the epitome of innocence and naivety".
"He gave me, as Frank, the most wonderful dialogue to perform, we travelled a very long journey together," he said.
"Ray was a 'one off' for sure and still people watch 'Some Mothers...' with their great-grandchildren. Farewell, lovely man and thank you."
So very sad to hear of Raymond Allen's passing. I send love and strength to his dear wife, Nancy and their family. [1/3]— Michael Crawford (@CrawfordMichael) October 5, 2022
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.