Queen Elizabeth II: Designs for Romsey and Andover statues revealed
- Published
Designs for two planned statues of Queen Elizabeth II have been revealed.
They were commissioned for Andover and Romsey in Hampshire as part of the Platinum Jubilee.
Test Valley Borough Council leader Phil North said they had taken on an "added poignancy" since the Queen's death last month.
The bronze "sister" statues by sculptor Amy Goodman depict the monarch at her coronation and in later life.
Subject to permission, the statues would be located at Vigo Recreation Ground in Andover and outside Romsey Abbey, not far from the Broadlands Estate where the Queen and Prince Philip spent their honeymoon in 1947.
Ms Goodman is planning to work up the different designs for the robes depicting key moments during the Queen's reign by running a series of workshops with schools and community groups.
She also created the War Horse sculpture in Romsey Memorial Park which was unveiled in 2013.
Mr North said: "Amy is an amazingly talented sculptor, so I know the finished pieces are going to look absolutely stunning.
"Reminding generations to come of the Queen's extraordinary place in British history."
Meanwhile, Portsmouth City Council is due to discuss commissioning a statue of the late Queen for the city, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A motion proposed for Tuesday's council meeting states a statue would be "a fitting tribute to her late Majesty" and a symbol of "her devotion to duty and standing as the nation's greatest diplomat".
