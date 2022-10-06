No ambulance called for allergic boy at London Luton Airport
- Published
A child who suffered an anaphylactic shock on an airline flight never got the medical assistance he was promised, his family have said.
Emese Tsuro and her eight-year-old son Zane were left on board a Wizz Air jet as other passengers disembarked at London Luton Airport.
Ms Tsuro has called on flight crews and airport staff to have a solid protocols in place in such cases.
But the airport said it had medically-trained staff when needed.
The BBC has approached Wizz Air for comment.
The NHS describes anaphylaxis as a severe and potentially life-threatening reaction to allergies.
On 28 September Ms Tsuro, who is from Totton in Hampshire, was with her family en route from Budapest to London Luton when Zane, who has a severe tree nut allergy, developed a reaction about 30 minutes before the plane was due to land.
Ms Tsuro told the BBC: "As he carries prescription rescue medication on his person at all times, I was able to administer emergency treatment to him and alerted the flight crew to our situation requesting medical assistance on landing.
"We were reassured that the pilot had requested such assistance and it would be available to us as soon as the plane landed, in the form of an 'ambulance vehicle'."
Zane started to feel better, but there was no sign of an ambulance when they eventually got off the plane.
Instead they were asked to get onto a buggy alongside a passenger with mobility issues.
Ms Tsuro said: "When we were loaded into the mobility vehicle nothing was making sense anymore... we were just being driven around, and there were no medics around."
She said a supervisor later told them there would be a three-hour wait for an ambulance since Zane was "conscious and mobile".
Ms Tsuro told the BBC there was a "general lack of understanding of what response an anaphylactic reaction needed", and that his life could have been put at risk.
A London Luton Airport spokesperson said: "There is strict protocol in place to ensure medically-trained staff are available to meet an aircraft on arrival if needed.
"However, on this occasion no request for medical assistance was received from this flight at any time. We have raised Ms Tsuro's concerns with her airline."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.