Southampton boys arrested after Bluestar bus stolen
- Published
Four teenage boys have been arrested after a bus was stolen.
The Bluestar bus was taken while empty at about 16:55 BST on Monday on Palmerston Road in Southampton, and driven a short distance before "it came to a stop", Hampshire Constabulary said.
Three 15-year-old boys and a 13-year-old boy, all from Southampton, have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. They have been released under investigation.
One of the 15-year-olds was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled class B drug.
Andy Shaw, Bluestar operations manager, said: "Sadly, one of our buses was vandalised yesterday afternoon whilst in Southampton city centre. Thankfully, nobody was injured.
"We are reviewing CCTV and are being assisted by police, who are investigating this incident.
"The safety of our drivers and passengers is our top priority, and we will not tolerate this type of behaviour. Once the perpetrators have been identified, we will be seeking prosecution."
