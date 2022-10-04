Portsmouth crash: Family pays tribute to Mikhail Degtiarev after death
- Published
The family of a man who died when his motorcycle crashed has described him as "kind and selfless".
Mikhail Degtiarev, 18, from Station Road, Portsmouth, died at the scene when he came off the bike he was riding on Eastern Road, Portsmouth, on 18 August.
His family said he was a "violinist, a wonderful figure skater and a skilled archer".
Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident.
In a tribute issued through police, Mr Degtiarev's family said: "Our beloved son Mishenka, you are our only and best child in the whole universe.
"From the first minutes of your life, you have given us all your beautiful smile and love.
"You are the most faithful and honest, kind and selfless person. You always only built and created.
"You spent so little time with us but you managed to achieve so much."
