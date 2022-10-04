Hampshire Rolex knifepoint robbery victim left devastated
A man has been left devastated after a Rolex watch he was selling to raise money for medical treatment was stolen.
The man, who wants to remain anonymous, said he advertised the silver Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust on Facebook Marketplace in September.
A man and woman contacted him to say they were seriously interested and arranged to come and see it in his Fareham home.
But he was threatened with a knife and the pair left with the watch.
He told the BBC: "They said they wanted to check it was real so I let them check all the documentation.
"He assured me they'd done a bank transfer and was leaning over my shoulder - at that point I believe she must have put the watch in her pocket and left the box and all the documentation.
"It all happened so quickly. He got quite angry and said it's been transferred and we're not going to wait any longer."
The victim said he tried to insist the couple did not leave until the money had been transferred, but the man then pointed a six to eight inches long knife at him and warned: "Don't chase us."
Hampshire Constabulary released an image of a man officers want to trace in connection with the robbery.
"I want them to be caught", said the victim, adding: "They shouldn't have done what they've done. It seemed they knew what they were doing I don't want this to happen to anyone else.
"It was a last resort [to sell the watch], it wouldn't have paid for all my treatment but it would at least have started things."
Police said when selling or buying online and through Facebook Marketplace "you never truly know who you are dealing with, as criminals can hide behind a social media profile".
"If someone's message or profile looks suspicious, trust your instincts and walk away", the force said in a statement.
When purchasing smaller items, it advised people to do the exchange in a safe public place, such as a local police station and to avoid giving out or meeting at your home address.
It also suggested using an online payment option such as PayPal, which offers some protection.
