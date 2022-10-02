Woman dies after falling overboard from yacht off Cowes
- Published
A woman has died after falling overboard from a yacht off the Isle of Wight coast.
The RNLI, coastguards, police and ambulance crews were called after the woman was reported in the water near Cowes on Saturday at about 15:00 BST.
The woman, in her 40s, was pulled from the sea and taken to shore but was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said two others onboard also needed medical treatment.
Hampshire Constabulary said the woman's next of kin have been informed.
A police spokesman said it was working with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and Maritime and Coastguard Agency to establish the circumstances of what happened.
