Basingstoke: Teenage girl flees men after attempted kidnapping
A teenage girl was able to run free after two men attempted to kidnap her in Basingstoke.
The girl was walking along Scotney Road, near Maple Crescent, at about 08:15 BST on Wednesday.
A man was riding a bike behind her and, moments later, a second man in a plain white van drove up next to her and attempted to pull her into the vehicle.
Hampshire Constabulary confirmed she was able to run away. Officers are appealing for witnesses.
The first suspect, who was riding a dark coloured bicycle, is described as being taller than 5ft 10ins.
He had dark brown hair, was of small build and wearing a black hoodie, black shoes and had a stubble beard.
The second suspect, who was driving a van, was wearing a black beanie, a red long-sleeved T-shirt and jeans.
A spokesperson for the force said officers have been carrying out "extensive" inquiries following the report.
They added police would have an increased presence in the area while the inquiries were ongoing and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
