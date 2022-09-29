Headbourne Worthy crash: Tributes paid to soldier
Tributes have been paid to a soldier who was killed in a crash near Winchester.
Private Robert Myers, 39, was a pedestrian when he was struck by a BMW just after 14:10 BST on 18 September.
He was taken from the scene in Down Farm Lane, Headbourne Worthy to Southampton General Hospital and died two days later.
Pte Myers, originally from Kilkenny in Ireland, was a member of the Royal Logistics Corps, based at Worthy Down.
His family, who are being supported by specialist officers, paid tribute to him.
In a statement, they said: "Son, brother, friend, comrade. Robert is greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
"In life, Robert pursued new opportunities and found his happiness and fulfilment. In death, Robert gave the greatest gift, a chance at life to four people through organ donation."
Sgt Spencer Wragg, from Hampshire Constabulary, said investigations into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.
He added: "There was a motocross event nearby at the time of this incident and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision but may have left prior to police arrival to come forward."
