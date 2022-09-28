Southampton: Plans to restrict traffic on Portswood Road
Plans to close part of a major city road to through traffic and detour about 12,000 vehicles journeys a day have been unveiled.
Parts of Portswood Road in Southampton, from Westridge Road to Highfield Lane, could be turned into a bus-only area with wider pavements.
The junction between Lodge Road and Portswood Road could also see upgraded traffic lights to aid traffic flow.
The changes are part of plans put forward by Southampton City Council.
A public consultation on the scheme is under way and will close on 23 October.
The authority said the scheme would turn the district centre into a "vibrant" place as well as improving walking and cycling.
As part of the project, the left slip lane from Lodge Road to Portswood Road would be removed while existing pavements would be widened.
The bus-only area in Portswood Broadway would instead see a 20mph speed limit as well as new zebra crossings and bus stops with larger shelters.
The council has said Portswood Broadway currently sees about 6,000 northbound and 6,000 southbound vehicle trips per day.
But the parallel corridor of Thomas Lewis Way would provide a "unique opportunity to shift traffic away from Portswood Road", the council added.
Councillor Eamonn Keogh, cabinet member for transport and district regeneration, said the plans would improve road safety and reduce bus journey times as well as improving connectivity.
If the plans go ahead, construction work is expected to begin next summer, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
