Gosport hospital deaths: Police conduct interviews
- Published
A police investigation into hundreds of deaths at a hospital is set to interview a "number of people" about their alleged involvement.
A report found 456 patients died after being given opiates inappropriately at Gosport War Memorial Hospital between 1987 and 2001.
Operation Magenta was launched by police in 2019 to investigate.
Police announced they were proceeding with the interviews at a meeting earlier with the affected families.
A 150-strong team has been carrying out the "most complex and significant investigation of its nature in the country" as it examines the deaths at the hospital.
Investigators have three million separate items to scan, store and review, including 700 patient medical records, and witness statements from more than 1,000 family members.
'Maintaining trust'
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Jerome said the formal questioning of people marked a "significant step", and was the "result of many months of thorough and meticulous work".
He added: "The families of those who died are at the heart of everything we do; it has been important to see families today and speak to them about this latest development.
"We remain committed to building and maintaining trust and confidence among them and will continue to keep them updated on the progress of the investigation.
"It is however important to remember an interview under caution grants those identified the legal protections to account for their alleged actions. It is in no way an implication of guilt."
Medical experts will be on hand to provide specialist advice to investigators, police said.
Persons of interest have been notified and contact made with their legal representatives.
The 2018 report into the deaths at the hospital found there was a "disregard for human life".
Dr Jane Barton oversaw the practice of prescribing on the wards and is the only person to face disciplinary action, after being found guilty of failings in her care of 12 patients between 1996 and 1999.
But no prosecutions were brought and she was not struck off the medical register, choosing to retire after the findings.
Operation Magenta is made up of police officers and staff across the UK under the direction of Kent Police.
It has not disclosed how many people it is interviewing.
