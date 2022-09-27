Missing cat found with new born kittens at electrical substation
A cat and her new born kittens have been found at an electrical substation four months after she went missing.
While pregnant, three-year-old British shorthair Bella, had squeezed into a cabinet in St Mary's, Southampton which holds electrical equipment.
The cat and her litter were discovered in good health by two Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks' workers.
Bella and the kittens were safely removed from the cabinet and taken to Cats Protection which found her owners.
Garry Black, one of the low-voltage fitters who found the cats, said Bella must have entered the cabinet while pregnant as it would have been difficult to come in and out with each kitten.
The cats were discovered surrounded by dust, cobwebs and crisp packets.
"Sometimes we'll see birds and smaller animals around the substations as they can provide some warmth during winter months, but we didn't expect to find five healthy felines when we removed the cabinet cover," he added.
Once the kittens and their mother were taken to Southampton Cats Protection, it took a few weeks before the charity located the cat's owners.
The charity said it took a while to find Bella's owners as her microchip had moved and it was only found during a second scan.
Steve Ridd, the charity's welfare team leader, said her owners "were delighted to have their cat back but had recently got another kitten because they believed Bella had gone forever and so asked us to rehome her kittens".
At ten weeks old, all four kittens have had their first vaccinations and found new homes.
Mr Ridd added that the Bella's experience "not only highlights the need for full body scanning for microchips, and the importance of keeping microchip details up to date, but also how vital it is to have your cats neutered".
Cats Protection advised cats should be neutered from four months old to avoid unexpected litters and Bella's owners have booked for her an appointment.
