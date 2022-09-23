Itchen River boat clearance delayed amid abuse claims
An operation to remove unauthorised boats in Southampton's Itchen River has been delayed amid reports of abuse from people on board some of the vessels.
Associated British Ports (ABP) began removing wrecks and abandoned boats near Northam Bridge in July.
Remaining boats have been daubed with offensive slogans and the words: "I claim adverse possession."
Hampshire Constabulary said it was investigating "ongoing incidents" but no arrests had been made.
In April, Southampton Harbour Master Steven Masters and ABP gave a month's notice that the vessels would be cleared.
Owners were given until 6 May to remove them or give a reason why they should remain.
An ABP Spokesperson, said: "With 22 wrecks removed from Northam on the River Itchen in July this year, we have had positive feedback from local residents and river users, as solving this issue ensures a clearer, safer environment for all.
"We are sorry to say that during this process, our colleagues have encountered instances of abusive behaviour from some of the individuals occupying these boats.
"This is something that we will not tolerate. We are working with relevant agencies to investigate these issues, so that our important work can continue."
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We are in the very early stages of our investigation and are conducting enquiries to ascertain the exact circumstances - working closely with relevant partners, including the Associated British Ports.
"Enquiries remain ongoing. No arrests or further action has taken place at this time."
Adverse possession - colloquially known as squatters' rights - is when a squatter is able to apply for ownership of a property after occupying it for at least 10 years.
