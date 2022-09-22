Isle of Wight NHS trust declares another critical incident
- Published
A hospital trust has declared another critical incident due to "sustained pressure" on its services.
Isle of Wight NHS Trust said it could only treat new patients with life threatening conditions and injuries.
Cancer treatment, urgent operations and those who have had long wait times will be prioritised.
The trust has seen the same high demand and "difficulties in discharging people into social care" as when it announced a critical incident in August.
"The safety of our patients and our staff remains our top priority," Steve Parker, the trust's medical director, said.
He added: "We are working closely with partners to improve the flow of patients through the hospital and we are appealing to our local community to help us ensure that patients get home as soon as possible."
The incident comes ahead of Health Secretary Thérèse Coffey's NHS plan, which is expected to cover hospital services and be announced in the House of Commons today.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.