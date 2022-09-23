Fernhill School, Farnborough: Homophobic bullying found by inspectors
A school has been rated inadequate after inspectors found homophobic bullying "occurs frequently".
Children at Fernhill School in Farnborough, Hampshire, regularly did not report bullying for fear it might make it worse, the Ofsted report said.
Inspectors also said pupils' behaviour often disrupted lessons and safeguarding measures were ineffective.
The secondary school said "positive aspects" had been highlighted but it was determined to deal with problems.
Inspectors found the curriculum was broad and ambitious and had been improved by recent changes.
Some pupils "relish" the opportunities provided at the school, including its clubs and trips, the report added.
'Recognise the challenges'
But the inspection found teachers did not always apply the school's behaviour management system consistently.
The appointment in January of a new headteacher, Sarah Palmer, made a "significant impact in a short amount of time" and staff felt "refreshed and invigorated by the new leadership", the report stated.
"Leaders and staff recognise that there is a lot of work to do to improve the school but are positive about the future," Ofsted said.
But the quality of education and pupils' personal development was found to require improvement.
The school's overall effectiveness, pupils' behaviour and attitudes, and staff's leadership and management were also graded inadequate.
In a statement, Miss Palmer said: "While we are understandably disappointed by the outcome of our latest Ofsted inspection, we are pleased to note the positive aspects highlighted.
"In particular, the inspector observed that our school curriculum is broad and ambitious and has a clear plan for rapid improvement in place, with positive results already being seen.
"We recognise the challenges... [and] are determined to address these as quickly as possible."
She added a revised safeguarding policy and a new behaviour management system had been put in place.
