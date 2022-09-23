Isle of Wight Island Line faces six-month partial closure
Part of a railway line is to close for up to six months, less than a year after it reopened following a £26m upgrade.
The Isle of Wight's Island Line resumed operations in November 2021 but part of it is due to close between October and March.
South Western Railway said it was to allow repair work to be carried out on Ryde Pier.
Replacement buses will allow train passengers to connect with ferries.
The Island Line improvement saw its old 1938 tube trains replaced by refurbished London Underground District Line trains, and its tracks and platforms were upgraded.
The reopening in November 2021 had been put back after work fell behind schedule due to the Covid-19 pandemic, software issues and, in the summer, flash flooding.
The service has also seen a number of cancellations in recent months due to staff shortages.
The Island Line railway operates between Ryde Pier Head and Shanklin, serving Smallbrook Junction, Brading, Sandown and Lake stations.
It transports about 1.5 million passengers in a normal year.
