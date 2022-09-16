Boat owners 'trapped' as Island Harbour Marina in administration
- Published
Owners say their boats have been "trapped" at an Isle of Wight marina after it went into administration.
About 25 boats are stuck in Island Harbour Marina, owned by Uavend Investments PPL, in Newport.
Boat owner Paul Vince said he was "desperate" to leave and head home to Portsmouth. The administrators have been approached for comment.
Mr Vince said he had arrived at the marina on Wednesday but its lock gates were later closed by staff.
"Twenty-five boats are trapped within the marina. We're still locked in and being held against our will.
"There's about 100 people, some of whom are disabled and need to get home for their medication.
"We're desperate to get out and go home," he said.
While they are able to walk into Newport for food and supplies, their yachts are not being allowed to sail out.
He said he would potentially have to get a ferry back to the mainland, but many of the boat owners were concerned what security would be in place if they had to leave their vessels in the marina.
Hampshire Constabulary said it had been made aware of the issue but it "wasn't a police matter".
The marina's website remains live, describing it as "one of the Solent's best-kept secrets" and promising a "unique waterside lifestyle".
Situated on the River Medina south of Cowes, it offers more than 200 berths as well as amenities including a chandlery, repair workshop, showers and laundry room.
It also sells camping and caravan spaces during the annual Isle of Wight Festival which takes place at nearby Seaclose Park.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.