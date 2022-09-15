Portsmouth murder probe after man and woman found dead in house
A murder investigation has been launched after a man and a woman were found dead at a house.
Police were called to the home, on Holcot Lane in Portsmouth, shortly before 10:30 BST on Wednesday.
The body of a 60-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man were found inside the property.
Hampshire Constabulary said officers had started a murder investigation but were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.
Formal identification is yet to be carried out but specialist officers are working with the family members of the man and woman, the force added.
