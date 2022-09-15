Queen Elizabeth II: Navy officers rehearse state funeral
The Royal Navy is rehearsing for the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey next Monday.
Sailors have been involved in every state funeral since 1901, as the senior service pull the State Gun Carriage.
The tradition was inherited after horses pulling Queen Victoria's coffin were spooked during the procession, nearly toppling the coffin.
On Tuesday at HMS Collingwood, Fareham, 98 sailors rehearsed with the carriage, which has carried four monarchs.
Another 40 sailors marched behind the carriage to act as the brake and on the day, hundreds more sailors are expected to line the route.
"The eyes of the world will be on the funeral procession," Rear Adm Jude Terry told the BBC.
She said: "The greatest pressure comes from us wanting to do everything we can to demonstrate to Her Majesty the Queen that we are grateful for her service and her support - and to the royal family for what they do for us and our service."
Rear Adm Terry said the procession was also about professionalism and "demonstrating the pride of the Royal Navy".
The Royal Navy has previously pulled the carriage for the state funerals of four monarchs - Queen Victoria, Edward VII, George V, and George VI, the Queen's first prime minister Winston Churchill and the ceremonial funeral of former Governor-General of India, Lord Louis Mountbatten.
The tradition began when a major incident arose during Queen Victoria's funeral, Lt Cdr Paul "Ronnie" Barker told the BBC.
The horses that were lined up to pull the gun carriage to Windsor Castle panicked and reared up but the Navy intervened and sailors standing guard took up ropes to pull the carriage.
"It's very, very emotional and it's going to give lots of memories to every single member of that crew, and everyone behind the scenes," he said.
The Queen's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11:00 BST on Monday.
The day will begin as the Queen's coffin is carried from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy.
The gun carriage was last seen in 1979 for the funeral of Prince Philip's uncle, Lord Mountbatten, drawn by 142 sailors .
Senior members of the Royal Family, including King Charles III, are likely to follow in procession.
