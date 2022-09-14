Cross-Solent services to pause sailings for state funeral
Some cross-Solent ferry sailings between the Isle of Wight and the mainland will pause on Monday, the day of the Queen's funeral.
Red Funnel will run temporary timetables on its Southampton-Cowes route so staff can watch the service.
Passengers booked on crossings affected will be contacted, the firm said.
Wightlink said its Portsmouth-Fishbourne and Lymington-Yarmouth vehicle ferry routes will run to a normal Monday timetable.
Its FastCat foot passenger service between Portsmouth Harbour and Ryde will run to a weekend timetable.
Fran Collins, Red Funnel CEO, said: "We apologise to anyone who may be inconvenienced by this decision, but we hope our customers will understand the context and support us too.
"This is a historic event that will see many across the world united, and it is only right for us to pause."
The Queen's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11:00 BST.
