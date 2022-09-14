Queen’s Victoria’s last journey shown through pictures
Photos found on the Isle of Wight show how Islanders marked the death of Queen Victoria in 1901.
Thousands of people can be seen lining the streets as the Queen's coffin was taken from Osborne House to the quayside at East Cowes.
Osborne House was the Queen's summer home and she spent the last 20 years of her life there.
The black and white images were taken by Frank Beken, who died in 1970.
Karl Love, of Isle of Wight Council, said it was an "absolute delight" that the photographs had been rediscovered.
"The people of East Cowes really loved [Queen Victoria] and they would feel much how I would imagine the court of Balmoral would feel [for Queen Elizabeth II]," he told the BBC.
He added that streets in East Cowes had been named after Queen Victoria's family which showed the connection between the people and their monarch.
