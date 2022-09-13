Queen Elizabeth II: Ex-army photographer recalls royal encounters
An army veteran who photographed Queen Elizabeth II dozens of times says he is "privileged to be part of history".
Steve Blake, from Southampton, was an official photographer for 12 years while serving with the British Army.
His role saw him regularly rubbing shoulders and chatting with members of the Royal Family, although he never spoke to the Queen herself.
He even proposed to his wife at a royal garden party where the Queen was in attendance.
The former warrant officer said he had been hit hard by the death of the monarch, which he likened to "losing your favourite gran".
He said: "It was devastating. Obviously we knew something was wrong from the updates on the news with all the family travelling up to Balmoral. I'm just very shocked at how quickly it all progressed."
Mr Blake said, during his career, he had shared one-to-one conversations with many members of the Royal Family, including the new King Charles III.
"That part of my career was spanning 12 years and my portfolio is pretty extensive and a lot of it has been spent with royals," he said.
He has also captured some historic moments, including President Michael D Higgins being welcomed by the Queen to Windsor Castle in 2014 - the first official visit to the UK by a Republic of Ireland head of state.
"I'm excited that, one day, kids in school are going to pull out my pictures from the archive and look at them like I look at pictures of World War One and Two - I'm privileged to be part of history," he said.
One of Mr Blake's favourite photographs is of the Queen smiling at a Buckingham Palace garden party in 2014.
"It's just bright, vibrant," he said, adding: "It's a nice, smiley picture of the monarch - it's lovely."
In 2017, Mr Blake was invited to attend a royal garden party where he proposed to his partner, Rebecca.
He said: "When we were next to the band and the tent where the Queen was having her lunch, I got down on one knee and asked Rebecca to marry me. It was such a special moment that I am so grateful for."
