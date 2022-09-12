Queen Elizabeth II's special connection to Hampshire
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, people across Hampshire have been paying tribute to the only monarch many have known.
She was a 21-year-old princess when she married Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten on 20 November 1947, five years before she became Queen.
The couple spent their honeymoon at Broadlands in Romsey.
The Queen and Prince Philip revisited Broadlands to mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary in November 2007.
Here we look back at some of those special connections to the county.
