Proclamation services across the South of England
- Published
Proclamation services to the new King will take place across the South of England later.
The new sovereign was proclaimed in a historic service at St James's Palace on Saturday.
A wave of further proclamations take place across the UK on Sunday, when flags will return to half-mast.
In Berkshire, Dorset, Oxford, Hampshire & Isle of Wight services will mark the reign of His Majesty King Charles III.
It comes after the King pledged to follow his "darling mama's" life of service in an emotional first address.
He told the nation on Friday evening of his "profound sorrow" at the loss of his mother, praising her warmth, humour and "unerring ability always to see the best in people".
The King promised to serve the nation with the same "unswerving devotion" as the late Queen had during her 70-year reign.
Charles became king the moment his mother died, but the Accession Council is held as soon as possible after the death of a sovereign to make a formal proclamation of the successor.
In line with royal protocol, flags that were lowered at half-mast were raised at 11:00 BST Saturday in recognition of the proclamation.
They then returned to half-mast following the proclamation and will remain so until 08:00 BST on the day of Her Majesty The Queen's funeral.
When and where will services be held across the South?
Here are some of the places across the region where people can hear the proclamation read out:
13:00 BST
- The Great Hall, Winchester
- Minister, St Thomas Square, Newport
- County Hall, Dorchester
- Carfax Tower, Oxford
- Town Hall, Reading
14:00
- Town Hall, Banbury
- Public Service plaza, Havant
- Guildhall Square, Portsmouth
- Civic Centre, Southampton
- West Street pedestrian precinct, Fareham
- The Bandstand, Eastleigh
- Town Hall, Gosport
- War Memorial Park Bandstand, Romsey
- Guildhall, Andover
- Appletree Court, Lyndhurst
- Market Place, Newbury
- Town Square, Slough
- Town Hall, Wokingham
14:30
- Jubilee Clock, Weymouth
15:00
- BCP Council Civic Centre, Bournemouth
- Minster, Wimborne
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.