Queen Elizabeth II: Hampshire country show goes on as nation mourns
Organisers are going ahead with a country show, citing Queen Elizabeth II's passion for countryside pursuits.
Promoters of the Romsey Show said the monarch had a "close connection" with the Hampshire town.
Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh spent part of their honeymoon there in 1947.
Many other events and sporting fixtures have been cancelled as a mark of respect to the Queen, who died on Thursday.
Macmillan Cancer Support, of which King Charles is Patron, has cancelled four of its Mighty Hike fundraising walks on Saturday. Sporting fixtures across the UK have also been postponed.
Organisers said after consulting Broadlands Estate and discussions within the society, they decided to go ahead with the event.
They said they looked forward to remembering Her Majesty during the day.
"We will be paying our respects by flying the flags at half-mast, having a minute silence after the Grand Parade at 15:45 BST and we will have a book of condolence for visitors to sign", they said in a statement.
The Queen's association with the Hampshire town stretches back to 1946, when she was a bridesmaid at Patricia Mountbatten's wedding at Romsey Abbey.
A year later it was the Queen's turn to be the bride, and Philip became the Duke of Edinburgh. They were back in Romsey and honeymooned at the Broadland's estate.
A decade on and the couple returned for the 350th anniversary of the Romsey Charter celebrations.
But the next visit in 1979 was more sombre - for the funeral of Lord Mountbatten, following his assassination by the IRA.
In 2007 Her Majesty returned for the 400th anniversary Romsey Charter celebrations in her diamond wedding year, again at Broadlands.
The Romsey Show is held in the grounds of the Broadlands Estate from 08:00 until 18:00.