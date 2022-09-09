Queen Elizabeth II: Tributes pour in across Hampshire
- Published
People from across Hampshire have been paying their tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, who has died at the age of 96.
Flowers have been left at Broadlands in Romsey, where the Queen and Prince Philip spent their honeymoon.
A 117-round gun salute is expected to take place at 13:00 BST at Portsmouth's Royal Navy base, while prayers were held in the city on Thursday night.
Other events are also planned across the county on Friday.
These included a wreath-laying and bell-ringing ceremony at Winchester Cathedral at 12:00.
Religious and political leaders from across Hampshire, as well as local residents, have all been paying their respects to the monarch who died at Balmoral on Thursday.
Tracy Palmer, who works in Romsey, was one of the first to leave flowers at Broadlands on Friday.
"I just feel very, very sad at the loss of a great lady and somebody who has been leading our country and I can't believe that she's not there," she said.
Another resident said leaving flowers outside the estate made her feel closer to the Royal family.
Teenagers Caitlin and Imogen, both 13, also decided to leave flowers outside Broadlands on their way to school.
Books of condolence have been opened across the county, including at Winchester Cathedral.
The cathedral's Dean and Chapter has invited the public to go to the cathedral to give thanks, offer prayer and share memories.
Parish churches will also be open to allow people to sign condolence books and light candles.
The Bishop of Portsmouth, the Rt Rev Jonathan Frost, said the Queen served the nation with "integrity, devotion and wisdom".
All pictures subject to copyright.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.