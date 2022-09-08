Portsmouth Royal Navy base buildings to be demolished
A demolition project covering much of a Royal Navy base has been approved.
The Portsmouth site will have eight buildings knocked down to make way for new parking spaces.
The plans - put forward by KBS Maritime - have been given the go-ahead by Portsmouth City Council.
The authority decided to approve the proposals under permitted development laws, meaning the plans would not have to be discussed by a planning committee.
Council officers considered the information submitted to be sufficient to demonstrate that the demolition works proposed would not cause "any significant harm to heritage, local amenity or the highway network", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
KBS Maritime is a joint business run by KBR and BAE Systems and oversees repair and maintenance operations for Royal Navy ships while also managing base infrastructure.
