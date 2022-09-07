Southampton City Council gives T-Mobile 5G mast feasibility test go-ahead
- Published
A telecoms firm has been granted permission to dig "trial holes" to test the feasibility of a potential new phone mast at the same site where one was refused less than a year ago.
Southampton City Council said it had approved a permit request from T-Mobile to carry out the work on Raymond Road.
In October, it rejected an application by CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd to build a 15m 5G mast on the same spot.
It ruled it would be an "intrusive structure" in the residential location.
On Tuesday, the council confirmed the installation of a telecoms mast had not been approved and said it had not received any further applications to build one at the location.
It added that it was "seeking an update from T-Mobile on their future plans".
Earlier this year, the government relaxed planning restrictions to speed up the rollout of 4G and 5G across England.
The changes in April allow taller and broader phone masts to be granted planning permission without the need to submit a planning application, known as "permitted development".
Instead, telecoms firms are only required to submit an application to a local planning authority for its "prior approval".
Last week, West Berkshire Council (WBC) pushed back on three new 5G masts by refusing applications for prior approval in Newbury and Purley.
Following local opposition, WBC decided the new masts would have a negative impact on the surrounding area, were the wrong colour and presented a danger to road safety.
