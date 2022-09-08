Tour of Britain: Giant artwork of cyclist created on Isle of Wight clifftop
A giant image of a cyclist has appeared on an island clifftop ahead of the final stage of the Tour of Britain.
Riders are set to race the 93-mile (150km) route from Ryde to The Needles on Sunday.
Designed by island artist, Losten, the artwork off Military Road, Brighstone, shows a bike and rider facing the direction of the race.
Measuring 98ft by 91ft (30m by 28m), it was marked out using rope before being painted into the grass.
Artist Losten, whose family helped paint the piece on land behind tourist attraction Isle of Wight Pearl, said he hoped the artwork would put "smiles on people's faces and lift people's sprits".
He said: "I am pleased the island is featured in such a prominent event and it's a celebration of getting back to normality with a nod to sustainable transport."
The artwork is one of many creations to be entered into a national land art competition being held by the cycle race.
The winner, who will receive a trophy, will be chosen by a panel - two runners-up will also be announced.
The route loops around the island passing through multiple locations including Newport, Cowes, Sandown, Shanklin, Totland, Ventnor and Yarmouth.
The race is expected to start from Ryde at about 11:00 BST and finish at the Needles between 14:30-15:00.
Isle of Wight Council has urged residents along the route to move their vehicles by 18:00 on Saturday.
