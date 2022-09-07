Isle of Wight's rail services stop due to staff illness
- Published
Staff sickness has forced the shutdown of the Isle of Wight's entire rail network.
South Western Railway said it was unable to cover a signaller's shift on Wednesday and would have to close the Island Line between Ryde and Shanklin.
A rail replacement bus service will run at the seven stations between the two destinations from 09:00 to 19:00 BST.
The company apologised to customers and said normal services should resume on Thursday.
