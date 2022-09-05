Woman followed and attacked by stranger in Eastleigh
- Published
A man is being hunted by police after a woman was dragged to the ground by a stranger.
The victim, in her 40s, was followed along Underwood Road and Alan Drayton Way in Eastleigh at about 21:00 BST on Sunday before being attacked in an unlit area.
She managed to escape but suffered minor head injuries.
Hampshire Constabulary said the attacker was likely to have suffered some facial injuries in the struggle.
Officers are looking for a white man, about 6ft 2in tall, with brown hair and aged in his early 30s.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.