Double-decker bus fire in Hampshire caused miles of delays
A double-decker bus fire caused severe delays and miles of congestion.
Fire crews were called to the A31 between Picket Post and Castle Malwood on Saturday evening after reports a City Red bus was on fire.
They extinguished the blaze and no-one was injured.
However, National Highways reported after all lanes were reopened, there was seven miles (11km) of congestion and up to an hour of traffic delays.
Fire crews from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, as well as Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service attended, alongside Dorset and Hampshire police.
Vegetation on the road verge also caught fire.
The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.
