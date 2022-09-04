Ventnor Town Council uses stream water to save plants during drought
A council is using water from a stream to save plants in public gardens.
After a drought was called on the Isle of Wight in August, staff at public parks in Ventnor initially used watering cans to water the plants.
Ventnor Town Council has since fitted pumps in a stream at Ventnor Park and The Cascade Gardens to water the plants rather than letting it flow to the sea.
The council said the pumps would save a lot of money in the future.
In August, a drought was declared across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight after an extended period of dry weather.
A hosepipe ban came into force on 5 August.
The Cascade is fuelled by a stream running off Ventnor Down and instead of the water being collected, it was being sent straight out to sea, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor James Toogood said when they realised where the water went, they decided to install pumps — one which waters the lower level planting and a suction pump a hose can be plugged into to water the higher plants and surrounding greenery.
He said the town council had solved the problem on a small budget.
It would also save the town council a lot of money in the future, he added.
