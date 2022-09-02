HMS Prince of Wales : Plans for 'complex' repairs to warship underway
A plan to fix the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down on its way to the US is being drawn up.
The carrier had to return shortly after setting sail from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday.
It has been anchored off Portsmouth to allow divers to assess the damage to the the warship's starboard shaft.
The Royal Navy said divers found a shaft coupling had failed "we are looking at the best way to carry out what will be a complex repair".
Steve Henaghen, deputy naval regional commander Wales & Western England said: "Unfortunately these things happen - it's being looked into now.
"She will be going in for some repairs and that's going to be up in Scotland. It should be a relatively short period, but who knows once you open up the can and see what's what."
A Royal Navy spokesman said options were being assessed "for the delivery of Royal Navy outputs against current priorities and future commitments and [we] will update in due course.
"The 65,000-tonne vessel was on its way to the US to take part in training exercises with the US Navy, the Royal Canadian Navy and the US Marine Corps.
Described by the Royal Navy as "landmark aviation trials" the three month programme included flight trials with the F-35B Lightning jets.
The carrier had a colourful send-off on Saturday as it passed thousands of revellers during the Sugababes' set at the Victorious Festival on Southsea Common.
The warship's departure from Portsmouth had already been postponed from Friday due to a technical issue - it is not known if the incidents were related.
