Hilsea A27: Pedestrian dies after being struck by lorry
A man died when he was struck by a lorry on a bypass.
Police said the man, aged 29, was struck by a white Mercedes lorry on the A27 westbound near Hilsea on Wednesday at 20:40 BST. He died at the scene.
The force said his family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
The road was closed between the Eastern Road and Portsbridge roundabout junctions overnight but has since reopened.
Police are seeking anyone with dash-cam footage or information to come forward.
