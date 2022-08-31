Out of control bonfire in Idsworth damages grassland
- Published
An out of control bonfire has damaged three hectares (7.4 acres) of grassland
A farmer alerted fire crews to the blaze at Idsworth in east Hampshire shortly after 15:30 BST.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the flames were put out in just under two hours.
The service said there was nothing malicious about the fire but warned about the increased risks while conditions were so dry and windy.
It added that its firefighters dealt with nearly nine times more outdoor fires in the first two weeks of August than in 2021.
