Rape at Victorious music festival investigated by police
- Published
Police are investigating reports of a rape and sexual assault at a music festival.
Hampshire Constabulary has launched an investigation into the alleged attacks at the Victorious Festival in Southsea.
Three sexual offences were reported along with others of assault, public order and drugs offences.
The festival was headlined by Sam Fender, Paolo Nutini and the Stereophonics.
About 100,000 people were expected to attend the two-day annual event in Portsmouth.
Superintendent Sarah Jackson said police worked with festival organisers to try to create a "safe and welcoming" environment.
"Sadly, we are now investigating a report of a sexual assault and a report of a rape on the site over the course of the weekend", she said.
No further details of the offences have been released by the police.
