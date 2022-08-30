Sebastian Suski earns world record for longest cucumber
- Published
A gardener is celebrating after growing what is officially the world's longest cucumber.
Sebastian Suski from Southampton grew the whopper, measuring 3ft 8in (1.12m), which has been confirmed as a record by Guinness World Records.
If sliced up, the 17lb (7.7kg) fruit could make more than 400 cucumber sandwiches.
Mr Suski said he was "really proud" to have beaten the previous record by more than two inches (5cm).
The record-breaking cucumber was grown in a polytunnel on Mr Suski's allotment where he also grows large water melon and butternut squash.
He said the secret of growing the supersize fruit is the selection of seed and the watering.
"The main tip make sure you've got plenty of soil and keep watering correctly.
"I never, never use cold water - use warm water on your plants.
"I'm really proud of what I achieved. I cant believe this amazing result."
Before it is consigned to the compost heap, Mr Suski said he planned to the display the record-breaking cucumber at the Romsey Show on the Broadlands Estate in Hampshire on 10 September.
Cucumbers
- Cucumbers - Cucumis sativus - are botanically a fruit, but are used as a salad vegetable in cooking
- Normal-size cucumber plants produce an edible fruit, up to 40cm (16in) in length
- Cucumbers are made up of around 96% water, they're also low in calories, and a source of vitamins and fibre
- They were originally found in India around 4,000 years ago, and first came to England in the 14th Century
- They have since become the fourth most widely cultivated vegetable in the world. China is the largest commercial producer
- Visit BBC Gardeners World for tips on growing cucumber and BBC Food for cucumber recipes
Sources: RHS, BUPA, Mr Fothergills
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.