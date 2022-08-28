Thousands attend Victorious Festival on Southsea Common
Published
Thousands of people have flocked to Hampshire for the Victorious Festival.
The event returned to Southsea Common, Portsmouth on Friday and will come to a close on Sunday.
The Stereophonics kicked off this year's festival as they took to the main stage on Friday evening while Paolo Nutini, Bastille and The Wombats performed on Saturday.
Sam Fender, Suede, Ann Marie, Metronomy and Becky Hill will entertain the crowd on Sunday.
This year's event has been attended by more than 150,000 people, according to festival director James Ralls.
"It's great to see so many happy faces soaking up the atmosphere and incredible music in the sun," he said.
Dec McKenna, Anna Calvi, Self Esteem, Soak and James were also among the artists preforming this year.
