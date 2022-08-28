Thousands attend Victorious Festival on Southsea Common

the stage and fireworks while Paolo Nutini performsTom Langford
Paolo Nutini took to the main stage on Saturday

Thousands of people have flocked to Hampshire for the Victorious Festival.

The event returned to Southsea Common, Portsmouth on Friday and will come to a close on Sunday.

The Stereophonics kicked off this year's festival as they took to the main stage on Friday evening while Paolo Nutini, Bastille and The Wombats performed on Saturday.

Sam Fender, Suede, Ann Marie, Metronomy and Becky Hill will entertain the crowd on Sunday.

This year's event has been attended by more than 150,000 people, according to festival director James Ralls.

"It's great to see so many happy faces soaking up the atmosphere and incredible music in the sun," he said.

Dec McKenna, Anna Calvi, Self Esteem, Soak and James were also among the artists preforming this year.

Tom Langford
Stereophonics kicked off the festival on Friday evening
Brian Bracher
The event has been held at Southsea Common
Tom Langford
The Wombats are among the artists performing at this year's festival
Tom Knibbs
Hundreds watched Dec McKenna's performance at sunset
Tony Palmer
Bastille joined the line up on Saturday
Brian Bracher
The event is held at Southsea Common in Portsmouth
Tom Knibbs
More than 150,000 people attended this year's festival, organisers said
James White
Revellers enjoyed the sun and music over the weekend

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Topics