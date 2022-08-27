In pictures: Southampton Pride event attended by thousands

Group of friends at the event
Friends have come from several cities to enjoy Southampton Pride together

Thousands of people have taken part in a Pride celebration in Hampshire.

Southampton Pride, held in Guildhall Square and throughout the city centre on Saturday, has included stalls and live entertainment.

A parade marched through the city on Saturday morning, while guest speakers and artists such as Shannon B, Elektra Fence and Jayson Keeler were also expected to take to the main stage throughout the day.

Celebrations are expected to continue until 22:00 BST.

Above Bar Street will remain closed to traffic all day and police officers will be patrolling the city centre.

In recent years, the one-day event has attracted hundreds of thousands of people.

On Saturday morning, Sea Life Play Centre in The Marlands shopping centre also staged a Pride party for children up to 12 years old as part of this year's celebrations.

The event was organised in partnership with the organisers of Southampton's main Pride event.

A group of friends from across the south Of England has come together for the Pride celebrations
Mum and daughter Sarah and Chloe Alexander have taken part in the event
Sharon Hearn and Jade Gallagher say Southampton Pride is "really good"
Kevin Richards, Mel Collier and Chris Scarr are work colleagues attending the event together
Toby McGill and Anya Parkhouse-Turner work for Carnival UK, one of the sponsors of Southampton Pride
Katie Owen, Ollie Symms, Jess allen and Aaron Prole are all friends from Southampton
Kelly Freeman and Lin Thomas have come from Basingstoke to attend the event in Southampton
Dee Bradley and Jo Behan, who has attended Southampton Pride for the first time
Empics
Kirk and Dawn Shepherd, who have travelled from Somerset, say Southampton Pride is "awesome"
Jordan Adsett,Troy James and Luke Titcombe are among those attending this year's event
The main stage has been set up in Guildhall Square

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Topics