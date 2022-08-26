Portsmouth cultural venues fear going bust after energy price hike
- Published
Arts and heritage venues could go bust because of increasing energy prices, according to those running some of Portsmouth's top attractions.
Portsmouth Historic Dockyard said it was facing a double squeeze from high energy costs and visitor numbers dropping as people curb their spending.
The Kings Theatre in Southsea also said its costs were mounting.
The government said it would "continue to support business in navigating the months ahead".
The Portsmouth venues called for government aid for the cultural sector, similar to that provided during the pandemic.
The typical household energy bill will hit £3,549 a year from 1 October, regulator Ofgem has announced.
However the price cap does not apply to businesses, including theatres and heritage organisations.
Portsmouth Historic Dockyard has seen its annual energy bills triple over three years from £227,000 to £664,000.
Hannah Prowse, chief executive of the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard Property Trust, said: "The government showed it understood the value of culture and heritage during the pandemic and invested beautifully with the CRF [Culture Recovery Fund] funding which we were incredibly grateful for.
"We'd like to see the government double down on that investment and try and support us through this, because it would be such a shame for all of the heritage organisations that have survived the pandemic, only to go under because of energy costs this winter."
Paul Woolf, chief executive of the Kings Theatre in Southsea, said while on an existing fixed rate energy deal, the venue still faced costs going "through the roof".
"Like everyone else we're worried about the impact on our turnover," he said.
"If we're buying new equipment, our suppliers tell us prices have gone up and the supply chain is broken.
"Prices are significantly higher than they would have been a year ago."
The theatre has launched £10 pantomime tickets and a scholarship scheme in order to ensure audiences keep coming, despite household budgets being squeezed.
"The issue is how we help the community we're part of. Everyone needs a laugh and a joke - today, more than ever.
"We focus on what we as a team can do and focus very hard on our programming so I'm confident for the future."
The Department for Digital Culture Media and Sport said the government had backed backed businesses all of sizes throughout the past few years with measures including recent fuel duty and VAT cuts, business rates holidays and government backed loans worth around £400 billion.
"No national government can control the global factors pushing up the price of energy, but we will continue to support business in navigating the months ahead," it said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.