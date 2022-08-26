Woman arrested after man dies in Isle of Wight crash
A man has died and a woman has been arrested following a crash on the Isle of Wight.
Emergency services were called to Newport Road, Apse Heath, at 21:40 BST on Thursday, after reports of a crash between a car and a scooter.
The rider of the scooter was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 36-year-old woman from Ventnor has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, Hampshire Constabulary said.
She remains in custody.
The road closures put in place on Thursday night have since been lifted and a police investigation is under way.
Witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage have been urged to come forward.
