Escaped 18ft python on roof of house in Chandlers Ford
- Published
Residents have described their shock after an 18ft-long (5.5m) python was spotted trying to get into a house.
The Burmese python, which had escaped from a nearby property, was seen trying to get through an upstairs window from the roof of a house in Chandler's Ford, Hampshire.
The reptile caused panic when it appeared early on Tuesday.
It was eventually picked up by a neighbour who recognised it and returned it to its owner.
Jenny Warwick said she looked out of the window at 05:15 BST and spotted the huge yellow snake on her neighbour's roof but did not realise what it was until she saw it trying to get in the upstairs window.
She said: "I saw them trying to poke it out and it fell on their car. It was massive.
"People passing by were staring and couldn't believe their eyes."
Linda Elmer, who recognised the snake, said she was woken at 07:00 BST by worried neighbours banging on her door, trying to find the owner.
She said: "Everyone was panicking.
"I picked him up - no one wanted to help. It was very difficult because he's a big snake and I managed to hobble down the road with this 18ft python wrapped round me and knocked on the owner's door.
"I think it was a shock for all of us.
"He's beautiful and Burmese are very docile. They're not aggressive snakes anyway and I had one myself so I was comfortable picking him up."
The RSPCA previously urged owners to keep snakes securely contained during hot weather as the warmer temperatures make them very active and more likely to escape.
