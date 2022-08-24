Plans for Isle of Wight Rosemary Vineyard scheme unveiled
Published
Detailed plans for new homes and an orchard have been unveiled.
A total of 140 homes could be built as part of the Rosemary Vineyard development in Ryde, on the Isle of Wight.
The scheme would also include the Sharon Orchard, Trotters Riding School and a vineyard.
Permission for the wider scheme was granted in 2019 but detailed plans have now been submitted to Isle of Wight Council.
The initial plans were for 197 homes, but the scheme has been scaled back.
The latest plans, put forward by RST Developers, are for 140 properties set to be a range between one, two, three and four-bedroom houses, bungalows and flats.
The site would also see a community orchard with apple, pear, cherry and damson trees as well as strawberry and other fruit plants.
Island Roads has raised concerns over parking spaces and inadequate turning areas for a refuse vehicle.
The increase in housing is expected to bring 7.1% more vehicle movements at the Smallbrook Lane and Great Preston Road junction, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Comments to the plans can be submitted until 19 September.
