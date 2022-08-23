Southampton-Cowes Red Funnel strike action suspended
Strike action on all Southampton to Cowes ferry services has been suspended.
Red Funnel workers will no longer stage 24-hour strikes on 23, 26 and 29 August as they will be allowed to vote on an improved pay offer.
More than 100 staff members walked out on several occasions over the past few weeks in a row over pay.
But Red Funnel has said it had reached "a potential agreement" with Unite union.
Staff will vote on the new offer and the ballot results are expected to be published on 29 August.
Unite previously said staff were unhappy with a 4.5% pay offer and had no choice but to go on strike.
But it has now confirmed that 120 of its members, working as customer service staff, shunters and ratings, will return to work as normal during the ballot.
Fran Collins, chief executive at Red Funnel, said the firm remained "fully committed" to doing all it could "to ensure maximum travel choice and connectivity for island residents, visitors and businesses".
"As a lifeline service, it has been essential that we considered the sustainability of the business throughout our discussions, during a period of rising fuel costs and the post-pandemic recovery," she added.
